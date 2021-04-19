Mental wellness tops home workers' desires

Mental wellness days and daily check-ins at the top of wish lists for employees continuing remote working

A survey conducted by on behalf of Canada Life has highlighted the most desired elements of employees that plan to continue working remotely.

Those that will continue working from home indicated that mental wellness days (54%), diarised screen breaks (48%) and daily mental health check-ins (44%) were the most desired measures for employers to adopt.

This was followed by better access to mental health services (42%) and flexible working hours (40%).

The research also found that the majority (70%) of staff that plan to return to the office are happy to adapt their working practices, and that only 34% of people that previously tested positive for Covid were planning a return to the office, compared to 69% of those that had not contracted the virus.

Dan Crook, protection sales director, Canada Life, commented: "The varied experiences and perspectives of employees must be considered by employers as they develop plans for the return to work later in 2021.

"There is no blueprint for a successful return and employers should respect the concerns and wishes of their workforce while still focusing on best business outcomes. Employers are likely to have three cohorts of employees, one group that cannot wait to return to the office, another that would happily work from home forever and a third that would like a hybrid-model of both. Ultimately, it's going to be very hard for employers to please everyone.

"In reality, the return to the office should be a phased approach which is sensitive to the needs of employees. Plans should be flexible as they are likely to evolve over time."