Think tank brands FOS 'unfit for purpose' in damning report

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has been branded unfit for purpose in a scathing report from the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA)

The new report questions the fairness of its decisions and says the organisation is failing consumers.

The think tank's report said the FOS needs "major reform" and is not meeting its primary objectives of providing fair and reasonable dispute resolution at speed. It also said it was not good value for money and failed to meet its aim of "supporting competition and consumer welfare".

Chief executive and chief ombudsman Caroline Wayman resigned from the service earlier this month after seven years leading the FOS. The IEA said she stepped down amid a mounting backlog of "complaints and controversy over levels of compensation".

It added new leadership would be unlikely to change its predicament as the expansion of the organisation's remit to include SME complaints and the increase in compensation limits - from £150,000 to £350,000 - would add to the complexity of cases.

Who regulates the regulators? The Financial Ombudsman Service said: "The FOS is not delivering on key objectives and its operation is deficient in respect of key principles for regulatory governance, such as transparency and accountability, role clarity and maintenance of trust.

"While not formally a regulator in the strict sense, the FOS exercises de facto regulatory powers in retail financial services by making determinations of complaints brought to it. The fairness of its decisions have been called into question on many occasions.

"Far from improving confidence in consumer financial services, and therefore helping with competition, the FOS achieves the opposite."

It added: "By driving up costs and risks to businesses through regulation and its broad and subjective definition of ‘fairness', the FOS is hitting poorer consumers hardest."

The report explained the FOS had seen the cost per case increase over its lifetime. In the year 2019/2020 a case cost £920, significantly higher than the budgeted cost of £650, said the think tank.

IEA head of regulatory affairs Victoria Hewson wrote the report. She said: "It is important that there is a forum for consumers to resolve disputes with financial services providers because there is such an imbalance of power and asymmetry of information.

"But the FOS does not seem to be getting the balance right. It is in danger of infantilising consumers, who are not expected to take responsibility for their decisions and playing into the hands of claims management companies.

"This acts against the interests of consumers as a whole, and favours larger firms, who can afford to provide for unpredictable awards, at the expense of smaller and more innovative providers."

Unfair treatment

Hewson said while the FOS must consider what is ‘fair and reasonable' in terms of law and regulations when deciding a case, it is not bound by such considerations.

She explained the "dis-application" of the rule of law afforded to the FOS has meant "many consumers consider that they have been treated unfairly".

Hewson continued that the resultant risks to businesses make it very difficult to provide financial services at the lower end of the market to less well-off consumers.

Further, the report added, the FOS "infringes the rule of law requirement for transparency and legal certainty" and the principle that, in a "democratic society", changes to the law are enacted by elected representatives in Parliament.

FOS hits back

A FOS spokesperson said the service had helped millions of consumers resolve problems with financial businesses since its inception.

"In 2020/21, excluding PPI, we received around 50% more cases than we expected to and are currently helping thousands of people with complaints, including many who have seen their lives or businesses impacted by Covid-19.

"We have recruited new staff to help us significantly reduce waiting times for customers and ensure we continue to provide an effective service. If anyone isn't happy with how their complaint to a financial provider has been dealt with, they can come to our service with confidence that we will help put things right."

This article was first published on COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.