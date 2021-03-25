Mental Health & Wellbeing 360: 'Big disparities exist between employer physical and psychological fitness spend'

The whole industry needs to shift to a focus on prevention, says CEO of intelligent mental wellbeing app, 87percent

Expect to see a rise in presenteeism and sickness absence when people start returning to places of work, warns Andrew Bibby, chief executive of 87percent, who suggests that employers need to shift from talk to action on balancing spend when it comes to physical and psychological parity of esteem.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, 12.7% of all sick days from work can be attributed to mental health conditions. This represents the third largest reason given for absenteeism behind minor illnesses and musculoskeletal problems.

"Yet, there exists a huge disconnect between this figure and the investment that companies make into staff mental fitness," says digital healthcare entrepreneur Bibby, speaking at today's COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conferences. (The name of the company - 87percent - comes from the fact that apparently only 13% of adults report living with high levels of good mental health; the rest of us represent the 87%).

He adds that employers are very focused on investing in benefits and services to protect their employees against physical health conditions - health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance, etc - but there is a comparative lack of spend that goes into mental wellbeing.

"It's often less than 1% of overall health and protection spend."

Bibby warns that a rebalancing is needed, especially considering the difficulties that lay ahead as lockdown restrictions are further eased and furloughing ends.

"Around one-third [of employees] on the 87percent platform are nervous about going back to work. We'll inevitably see a rise in presenteeism because people won't always feel comfortable in the social settings they find themselves in.

"Also, absence rates might have fallen during mass homeworking but as the nervousness around a return to workplaces and a socially packed commute rises, it's highly likely that absence rates will increase.

"Gains have been made by insurance industry and employers, but it's clear and obvious that stigma around mental health continues today."