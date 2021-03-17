Women in Finance Charter: FCA's Nikhil Rathi assures sector 'we care'

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Nikhil Rathi assured advisers the regulator cares about improving diversity within the sector, argued doing so would achieve better customer outcomes

Speaking at the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter Annual Review Launch 2021 this morning (17 March), Rathi said there is a "strong business case for diversity" and "no shortage of wider issues to address".

"Fewer than one in 10 management roles in financial services are held by black, Asian or minority ethnic people."

Referring to the government's Parker Review, Rathi said there were just 80 directors of colour in the FTSE250, making up 5% of the total.

"And where there are directors of colour they tend to be concentrated in a small number of firms and few hold the positions of CEO or chair.

"The number of women of colour in senior positions in financial services is a particular concern. The lack of diversity at the top raises questions about firms' ability to understand the different communities they serve and their different needs.

Protecting vulnerable customers

Elsewhere, the chief executive said: "Our Financial Lives research shows black, Asian and minority ethnic adults are disproportionately represented among the growing number of vulnerable consumers - and so at greater risk of financial harm.

"Women are less likely than men to have the savings needed to weather financial hardship and their employment tends to be more precarious.

"During the pandemic, the unpaid burden borne by women has increased, with women reporting they are doing 64% more housework than men and that their childcare responsibilities have doubled."

Addressing delegates, Rathi said: "I would question if any firm can adequately respond to the needs of these consumers if they do not have the diversity of background and experience required to overcome biases and blind spots.

"Ultimately, improving diversity and inclusion is both a matter of fairness and a crucial way to strengthen consumer outcomes."

Rathi added that as a public body, the FCA subject to the Public Sector Equality Duty, which helps businesses to consider how their policies or decisions affect people who are protected under the Equality Act, has responsibilities both as an employer and as a regulator.

"We are working with the Prudential Regulation Authority to formalise our regulatory approach to diversity and inclusion under that duty and our objectives - and then to make our expectations clear."

This article was originally published on COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser.