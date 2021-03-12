Howden rolls out Long Covid support service

Cases of Long Covid can last for anywhere between five to 12 weeks, with some extreme cases showing symptoms for 12 months

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing has launched a specialist Long Covid service aimed at supporting workers to manage their symptoms and aid their recovery.

The support service will provide access to RedArc nurses for those that are suffering with extended Covid-19 symptoms, such fatigue, coughs, headaches, loss of taste and/or smell, and muscle aches, that can persist for months after the initial infection.

The service will cost a one-off fee of £550 per employee, which provides unlimited support from a RedArc nurse. Recommended therapies are sourced whenever possible from benefits available, but if required RedArc "can source these for an additional cost."

According to a recent report from the Office of National Statistics, around one in five people who tested positive for Covid-19 had symptoms that lasted for five weeks or longer, and one in 10 had symptoms that lasted for 12 weeks or more. There are also some cases of sufferers experiencing severe ongoing symptoms nearly a year later.

Cheryl Brennan, executive director for health and benefits at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, commented that while there is a "lack of medical clarity" around the effects of Long Covid, employers need to grasp the implication involved.

"Employers need to be aware that symptoms can fluctuate and sufferers may struggle to attend work consistently, underperform or be unable to work a full day. This could eventually take its toll mentally and physically on individuals and lead to them having to take time off," Brennan said.

"Businesses are likely to see greater clinical diagnoses in the future as the NHS sets up Long Covid clinics throughout the UK and GPs are becoming better trained at recognising the symptoms."