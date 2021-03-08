International Women's Day 2021: Financial and mental health

On this year’s International Women’s Day, COVER examines some of the most important talking points that have been exacerbated by Covid-19

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 12 months has brought many of the long-standing challenges faced by women into sharper definition, with financial and health, both physical and mental, at the top of the agenda.

New research from insurance provider SunLife found that that women over 50 are one and a half times as likely to have suffered mental health problems because of the pandemic than men, while older women are more likely than men to have seen their financial situation deteriorate.

SunLife's report found that 29% of women over 50 are financially worse off as a result of the pandemic, by £449 a month on average, while new research by Fidelity International found that 23% of women have experienced a fall in income over the past year, averaging £463 lost per month.

We know that young women have been some of the hardest hit by the short-term financial impact of the pandemic and this has only exacerbated the challenge of reaching pensions parity."

Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity International, commented: "The last 12 months have undoubtedly challenged all of us. However, women have been - and continue to be - disproportionately affected by the pandemic, as documented by both the United Nations and the Women and Equalities Committee. Female-centric industries have borne the brunt of job losses, furlough and income reductions, and women continue to balance this with more unpaid work like childcare and elderly care.

"Financially, the impact is significant. Reduced earnings and the already significant financial gender gaps when it comes to income and long-term savings, makes this particularly concerning. While the end of lockdown restrictions may now be in sight, the repercussions of women's experiences over the last 12 months may reverberate long into their futures."

Financial strain

Fidelity's research shows that over one-quarter (28%) of women said the amount they have saved in the last 12 months has reduced, 17% of women have invested less, and 13% have decreased the amount they contribute to their pension.

The pension gap between men and women has also been exacerbated by the pandemic, with the average woman in her twenties on course to have £100k less in her pension pot than a man of the same age, according to a report from insurance firm Scottish Widows.

Young women were already on the wrong side of the gender pensions gap, the report states, which has widened as a result of the pandemic. Scottish Widows' research found that more than one-third (36%) of women under the age of 25 work in hardest hit sectors such as hospitality and retail, and almost half (49%) have been furloughed.

Jackie Leiper, managing director, pensions, stockbroking and distribution at Scottish Widows, said: "Women were already facing systemic challenges when saving for retirement. We know that young women have been some of the hardest hit by the short-term financial impact of the pandemic and this has only exacerbated the challenge of reaching pensions parity.

"At the same time, caring responsibilities and high childcare costs are keeping women out of the workforce, lowering their contributions and denting their pension pots."

Caring cost

Last month, the Women and Equalities Committee published its report, Coronavirus and the gendered economic impact, finding men and women have been affected differently due to existing gendered economic inequalities, the over-representation of women in certain types of work and the actions the government has taken.

The report raises concerns that recovery plans have a "heavily gendered nature", while the provision of childcare support services also featured heavily, with findings detailing evidence of a heavier childcare burden falling upon women during the pandemic, putting additional pressure on working mothers, as well as instances of pregnant women being pushed to take unpaid leave or early maternity leave.

Amy Tomlinson, head of HR at MetLife, says that the pandemic has given employers an opportunity to reflect on the way in which they work and the chance to hit the reset button, for the benefit of everyone. Highlighting that working from home has become the industry standard over the past year, Tomlinson says that this is a feature that employers need to embrace with permanently or on a "hybrid scale."

"Women, who in many cases have taken on the majority of the childcare responsibilities, may need more flexible working practices than their colleagues. Encourage women in your workplace to openly discuss with you what has worked well for them in the past year and how as a business you can take this forward," she says.

"While women traditionally still take on most of the parenting roles, businesses can support their staff by providing equal maternity and paternity leave to aid the shift towards a more balanced splitting of parental responsibilities. By providing equal leave this allows the couple themselves to make the decision as to who will taken on the role of main caregiver and can allow women, who may be the main breadwinner, to return to work sooner."

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is #choosetochallenge.