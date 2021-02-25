Employees struggling with relevance of group protection for wellbeing

Legal & General survey finds employees believe group protections such as EAP largely irrelevant to wellbeing

UK employees are struggling to see the relevance of employee assistance programmes (EAP) to their health, wealth and happiness, new research shows.

A survey of over 1,000 employees with access to either one or a combination of group income protection, critical illness cover or an EAP commissioned by L&G found just 16% of respondents considered EAPs as ‘very relevant' to their wellbeing.

Overall, around half of employees viewed EAP as ‘fairly relevant', with around one-third (34%) dismissing the programmes as irrelevant to their wellbeing.

For income protection, just under one-third (32%) of those surveyed rated it as ‘very relevant', while one-quarter (25%) stated it was ‘not relevant'. Meanwhile, only 23% of respondents recognised critical illness cover as ‘very relevant' to their wellbeing.

L&G states that the survey suggests that benefits are still widely viewed as standalone products by employees, rather than a broader package of services that can enhance their wellbeing. This perception, the insurer says, will be limiting the impact of companies' wellbeing programmes.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director for group protection at Legal & General, said that the results of the survey show that while employees do recognise the important of group protection "to a certain extent at least", it also suggests a disconnect between the wellbeing agenda in employee's minds and "what their employer is providing to help them be well and, when needed, get better."

"Wellbeing was slowly rising up the corporate agenda pre-pandemic, but it is now the primary driver for benefits in the minds of employers. Covid-19 has accelerated many businesses plans here as employers try to support their employees' health and wellbeing on a remote basis, against a backdrop of rising digital fatigue, social isolation, work related stress and burnout," said Fitzgerald.

"The fact that, in the middle of a pandemic, only 16% of employees consider EAPs ‘very relevant' shows that more needs to be done to communicate this service in a way that is more tailored and relatable."

Lucy Bilton, Europe head of HR for Pacific Life Re, told COVER: "Mental health continuously appears as one of the top reasons for absence UK-wide. So, as a life reinsurer, we work closely with providers to make it easy for insured individuals to access preventative services and treatment.

"As an employer, we try to ensure that benefits are weaved into our wellbeing strategy. As part of this, we challenge our own third-party brokers and providers on what else we can get for our spend on benefits.

"As a small business it's important that we push for this. We don't have the full answer to integrating benefit and wellbeing agendas; it takes effort, it certainly doesn't happen overnight, and it starts with understanding needs, interests and passions."