HCB launches Long Covid support service

HCB Group’s Long Covid Assessment & Treatment Pathway – The Route to Recovery service is aimed at providing unified treatment path

The service provides support for sufferers of Covid-19 symptoms that are significantly detrimental to personal functionality following diagnosis.

The service focuses on enabling people to improve quality of life while tackling ongoing Covid-related symptoms, often referred to as ‘Long Covid', and ultimately allowing them to return to work and resume other pre-Covid activities.

The Office of National Statistics reported in mid-December last year, that around one in 10 respondents testing positive for Covid exhibit symptoms for a period of 12 weeks or longer.

HCB case managers assess individual health requirements and restrictions before referring employees to a range of healthcare partners, with referral options including respiratory therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and cognitive brain therapy.

A virtual GP service is also available to those that do not respond effectively to the available treatments or if the referred pathway is not appropriate for an individual.

Jim Harris, managing director of the HCB Group, commented that the effects of Covid are likely to be "one of the biggest ongoing risks to staff health and wellness that many organisations will experience ever in their professional lifetimes."

"I sense that Long Covid will present challenges to employees, employers, and by implication income protection insurers for years to come. It is for this reason that HCB has reacted early with the launch of this assessment and treatment pathway to help our clients face these challenges right now and help keep as many employees as possible at work, or support their return to work quickly and efficiently," Harris said.