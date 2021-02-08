HealthHero to offer home Covid-19 testing

Digital health provider HealthHero is to provide home-administered Covid-19 tests to its clients

Clinically validated, home-administered, saliva Covid-19 RT-PCR tests are to be made available at a reduced cost of £85 to HealthHero clients, administered and processed by non-profit testing organisaton, Testing For All.

HealthHero states that the tests are sensitive enough to detect both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Test results are processed and posted within an online portal by Testing For All within two-to-three days.

Further antibody tests, developed by Roche, will be made available at a cost of £39 to detect IgM and IgG antibodies which appear in the bloodstream following infection.

Antibody tests are carried out at home by the user through a finger prick blood sample with results made available 14 days after symptom onset.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at HealthHero, said: "The ability to utilise fast, reliable and comprehensive testing helps to remove uncertainty, and it gives clients more information to make better decisions in their private and working life. At this stage, there is no strong evidence to know if having antibodies equates to immunity, and for how long, so we urge clients to follow government guidance."