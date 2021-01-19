Health Shield launches occupational health platform
Helpline to form pillar of online platform
Online platform comprises a range of recommendation services for OH-related issues
A new occupational health (OH) platform has been launched by Health Shield for UK employers, accessible online to reduce Covid-19 transmission risk.
The platform aims to provide recommendations for specific OH-related issues, such as on-site and virtual risk assessments, targeted prevention and intervention support for employers and employees.
Acting as a "central pillar" to the platform is a helpline that provides employers with direct access to advisers for specific OH situation recommendations and service referrals.
The Health Shield platform includes return-to-work questionnaires for employees that have contracted or been in contact with Covid-19, or are returning to work after a furlough period.
Accessed through an online portal, employers can use the platform to request and book OH services, covering online health questionnaires; management referrals; and stress intervention recommendations.
Health Shield states the platform acts as a "one-stop shop" that can be accessed by UK employers, even if they are not Health Shield clients.
Carl Laidler, director of Wellbeing at Health Shield, said: "Right now, thanks to the pandemic, remote working continues and for many this has shifted - or is likely to shift - from a temporary to a permanent arrangement. This brings OH considerations."
"For example, display screen equipment risk assessments do not need to be carried out where people are working from home ‘temporarily'. Where this becomes a more permanent arrangement, employers need to make sure they have taken all reasonable steps to control the risk."
