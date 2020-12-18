Neilson reports on signposting so far

174 declined customers from direct channel were found cover in the first three weeks.

The Neilson Group launched the first phase of signposting into its direct customer journeys in November, resulting in 174 declined customers being found cover in the first three weeks.

This initiative marries direct to consumer buying journeys with guided and full advice where needed and sees declined customers of Neilson's direct Smart Insurance brand being automatically referred to the specialist protection advisers at whole of market advice firm Neilson Place. Neilson Place advisers use their protection expertise to liaise with insurers and seek out the most appropriate products, ensuring declined customers get the cover they may otherwise not have found.

Joe D'Cunha, operations director of Neilson Place, commented: "Neilson has automated the signposting process, enabling us to arrange for an adviser to contact these declined customers and go through a full advised process to establish their specific needs. The whole process has been built to ensure a superior, streamlined customer experience which enables our specialist advisers to quickly help them find cover that suits their individual requirements. Without signposting, there's a good chance these customers wouldn't have found their way to an adviser resulting in them missing out on much-needed protection."

He continues: "We're very encouraged by the early results of this initial phase of signposting rollout and anticipate being able to help increasing numbers of customers find cover in the coming months. 2021 will also see Neilson Place reach out to insurers to identify how underwriting outcomes can be improved to widen access to protection for even more of these declined customers."

Pippa Keefe, partnerships director of the Neilson Group, added: "This is a great example of getting new, online customer segments access to whole of market advice when it's needed most. Earlier this year, we signed up to the cross-sector working party voluntary agreement on access to protection insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities. Having invested in building this customer-friendly referral process and seen positive early results, we're looking forward to building on this commitment by rolling signposting out across our wider distribution partnerships in 2021."