Proud to Protect - COVER Excellence Awards winner

Read the case study that saw Drewberry's Samantha Haffenden-Angear win the Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva - taken from COVER's new eBook.

Drewberry senior adviser Samantha Haffenden-Angear uses her own personal experience as motivation to give her clients the best protection advice possible. After suggesting her mum took out a life insurance policy before she worked in protection, she saw first-hand the importance of terminal illness benefit when her mum was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two-and-a-half years ago.

Now, on a daily basis, she focuses her time and effort as an adviser on explaining the importance of taking out the right cover to her clients - based on their personal circumstances and not price. At the COVER Excellence Awards, Samantha was awarded the Proud to Protect Award, in association with Aviva, based on an encounter which led her to work hard to push through a children's critical illness claim for a client who had initially wanted to cancel his policy.

A story that displays the (often understated) importance of regular client reviews, expert product knowledge and the crucial role an adviser can play during the claims process, we sat down with Samantha to hear more about her impressive client-first approach.

"From the first conversation, it’s about finding out as much about the client as possible, rather than taking a ‘robot’ approach just to get through it"

What happened when your client contacted you in December 2019? Originally I spoke to my client in 2017. I was able to help him complete a general fact-find to understand his circumstances. We looked at numerous products. We then completed a routine review in 2019, which we at Drewberry feel is really, really important.

My client actually wanted to cancel one of his policies, so we discussed his change in circumstances and delved into why he wanted to cancel, and to see if there were any gaps. During this, after discussing his family and personal life, I discovered that one of his children had not been well for quite a long time and had spent quite a long time in hospital.

We went into a bit of detail about the illness and the tests which were ongoing; a subject which can often be difficult, especially as it involves talking about children as it's obviously very sensitive.

Because I'd recommended the enhanced, upgraded children's cover, I felt from what we had discussed that, potentially, there was a claim that he didn't know about. I obviously said, "For goodness sake, don't cancel anything yet, let me see what I can do". I proceeded to then phone the insurer to find out what the procedure was and then called him back and told him that a claim was possible and told him that we would help him through that.

What sort of skills are required of an adviser in this sort of situation?I think firstly it goes back to the first conversation, the initial fact-find. If I had not found out that information about his family and children in the first place, then I may not have been able to talk about his situation and realise he had the enhanced children's cover in place.

From the first conversation, it's about finding out as much about the client as possible, rather than taking a ‘robot' approach just to get through it.

How important is product knowledge when it comes to advising clients during a review of this kind?Especially over the last year or so, in which critical illness policy conditions have been changing almost on a weekly basis, product knowledge is paramount. When you're having that conversation with your client you are always thinking at the back of your mind how you can help them.

Especially with critical illness, there are so many different policies and different products - even with one provider you can have four, five, six different products. Keeping up to date with everything that's going on, with medical advances also, is incredibly important in order to know which policy is going to suit each client and why.

What happened next, when it came to trying to get the claim paid for the client?Once we had a conversation with the insurer and spoken to the client, we initially thought it was going to be a straightforward claim. However with regards to illnesses, it is not always quite as cut and dry.

Myself and my colleague Anne-Marie from our client support team - who was excellent during the process - over the next eight months went back and forth with the insurer and client. We had to discuss with GPs, consultants, liaise with the hospital paediatrician to speed things up as much as possible.

Understandably with insurers they have 100s of claims, we were in the lucky position in the sense that we didn't, so we made sure that we were putting the time in and making sure it was going to be paid as quickly as possible. Because this was an ongoing illness - ongoing tests, ongoing hospital stays - the longer it was going on, the bigger the financial loss to the client.

Sounds like there was a lot of pressure on you as an adviser to get this pushed through…Effectively you know that client, you've got that ongoing relationship. The last thing you want to say to a client is that a children's critical illness claim has been declined. So you fight for that as much as possible, to try to get as much information and as quickly as possible from the client, to the insurer.

The insurer then, of course, has its own panel to make its decision. They went through all of these channels and eventually they did come through and pay it. But from an adviser point of view, you work as hard as you can to get it done.

Why was your initial advice and support throughout the claim process so beneficial to your client?When it comes to a children's critical illness claim, there is an extra degree of sensitivity. As an adviser, you are setting the scene, building a rapport and a relationship. The first point of call for anything. And then making sure that you are completing those ongoing reviews to ensure everything is still fit for purpose going forward.

If, for example, we hadn't have had that intervention, that review, then potentially he may have just cancelled the policy directly with the insurer and no claim would have been made at that point. But also the actual persistence of making sure that claim gets through.

From an adviser's perspective, you are constantly trying to liaise with GP to get reports and medical screenings, that's something you do on a daily basis. Don't let things go, because at the end of it (in this case), it was not just the claim itself - what they are entitled to - but then on top there was interest for the time it took, as well as the hospitalisation benefit on top of that too.

It's also important to make sure you have a good working relationship with the person you are working with, so myself and Anne-Marie were constantly back and forth. Have you spoken to this person, have you spoken to that person? Where are we with it? What's the next documentation that needs to be sent across? Whilst also making sure you've got that relationship with the client to make sure everyone feels comfortable sharing such sensitive information, from a data protection and medical consent point of view. And there were so many ongoing tests, so that was something that could have been challenging.

My colleague Anne-Marie, she is fantastic and one of the reasons that this claim was paid as well. She's a mum, very sensitive, has a personal touch, so it was not just a factual process. This needed to be dealt with in a really special way.

What other aspects of the policy were important in your eyes?With a critical illness plan, you can often have an enhanced or upgraded version, so it's actually those finer benefits, such as the congenital diseases: questions like ‘are you planning to have children in the next year?'

It's really within the first 10 years of the child's life that it's going to be most important to have that upgraded element, because that's the time in which they are most likely to contract one of those serious illnesses.

Having that upgraded, enhanced cover was pretty straightforward for me from a recommendation point of view. It shouldn't come down to cost in my opinion as long as the client has got every option. However, it's my job to advise them on the right policy. Luckily, I'm pleased that I did this at the time.

