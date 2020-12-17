Shepherds Friendly gets top Investors in People accreditation

Only 3% of organisations receive this accolade, says friendly society

Shepherds Friendly has been awarded a platinum accreditation by Investors in People (IIP) ­­— the highest accolade and one that only 3% of organisations receive.

The accolade, which is known as the ‘We invest in people' platinum accreditation, means policies and practices around supporting people are embedded in every corner of Shepherds Friendly. According to the IIP, in a platinum company everyone knows they have a part to play in the organisation doing well, and is always looking for ways to improve.

Evidence for the accreditation covered the period from 2017 to 2019 and included a number of examples of how the friendly society has demonstrated its focus on employee engagement. This includes the introduction of its annual staff conference, flexible working and activities that empower employees, such as the company's ‘Mutual Moments' initiative' where staff can use their own judgement to give members a one-off personalised gesture.

"We have always believed that the key to providing excellent service is happy and engaged staff"

The society has also arranged a range of activities for staff while they work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initiatives such as virtual pub quizzes, afternoon tea with the board (with everyone receiving scones, tea and jam in the post) and the company's recent wellbeing week, which involved virtual yoga classes and relaxation workshops among other activities, have all helped staff stay happy and motivated.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: "We'd like to congratulate Shepherds Friendly. Platinum accreditation or ‘We invest in people' is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places them in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people."

Nasrin Hossain, culture director at Shepherds Friendly, said: "We share Investors in People's belief that the success of an organisation begins and ends with people, and we have always believed that the key to providing excellent service is happy and engaged staff. We held an Investors in People Gold accreditation for the past three years, so receiving a Platinum accreditation was further recognition of our commitment to developing a culture of excellence for our people and how hard everyone works to make Shepherds Friendly a success. We plan to continue to build on our accreditation to ensure the Society continues to be a place where people feel supported, recognised and proud to be a part of."