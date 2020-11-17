Underwriting post-Covid: What about a pandemic exclusion?

There are still no public discussions around lifting underwriting limits for medical conditions, writes Daniel Sharpe-Szunko

Currently the same protection underwriting restrictions that were introduced in March 2020 are in place for almost all providers.

Some providers have stricter limits than others, meaning that people wanting life cover with medical conditions have a greater challenge currently. Underwriting limits mean that there's less choice, more declines and it's not a fair representation of the market.

Over the past 20 years while I've been working as a life insurance specialist for pre-existing conditions, underwriting has been gradually improving. Some incredible developments have meant that people with medical conditions such as diabetes, HIV and MS have been given more choice and cheaper premiums.

In my view, we should introduce a temporary exclusion for anyone who would not be eligible for cover at the present time.

Diabetes

A prime example of this is diabetes and critical illness cover (CI), which was becoming more popular amongst insurers. As long as the diabetes was well controlled with no complications, you would be able to get an offer.

Since March, this is a straight decline everywhere and again no talk of any U-turn. Currently we're unable to discuss this type of cover with anyone with diabetes which is a real shame for anyone looking for CI.

Another area of concern at the moment is younger people with type 1 diabetes which is a problem. We're struggling to get cover for anyone under 40 years of age with type 1 regardless of control, which is a recent development.

Pandemic exclusion

Now 10 months on from the initial announcement of the Covid pandemic, underwriting has almost gone back to the dark ages. Currently there are very few options for certain groups of people or even no options at all, which is a problem.

If the issue is purely related to Covid, then surely an introduction of a pandemic exclusion is a valid solution. In my view, we should introduce a temporary exclusion for anyone who would not be eligible for cover at the present time. This exclusion could then be lifted at an appropriate time when the vaccine was proven to be effective.

The recent pandemic has shown us that flexibility is key in all walks of life so why not introduce an element of common sense to underwriting.

We have several hundred examples of cases which have been declined or postponed cover over the past 10 months. These individuals would almost certainly all have been accepted for cover under previous rules.

From experience, we also know that underwriters become more averse to risk during periods like this. Surely an approach such as this would then enable any manual underwriting to be more flexible and pragmatic when it comes to making a decision.

Daniel Sharpe-Szunko is managing director of iamINSURED