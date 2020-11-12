Medical Solutions to be rebranded HealthHero

Additional clinical and digital services to be offered following the rebrand, says Medical Solutions

Virtual GP provider Medical Solutions has announced it will rebrand to HealthHero and offer a range of additional services, including mental health, musculoskeletal and other specialist clinical services.

The rebrand will take place over the coming weeks and has been designed to further support changing customer needs and a growing demand for telehealthcare as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HealthHero will combine a range of established clinical businesses and leverage digital expertise alongside investment in technology. In addition to core GP services, it will offer a variety of clinical services, such as counselling and workplace mental wellbeing support, all of which will be accessible through multi-modal, multi-channel, digital means.

HealthHero was formed when pan-European investment house MARCOL joined forces with Ranjan Singh, a digital entrepreneur and investor. HealthHero recently announced the addition of experienced workplace mental wellbeing provider Validium. In August 2020, the company acquired Berlin-based telemedicine platform Fernarzt.

Ranjan Singh, CEO at HealthHero, said: "Our rebrand is more than an identity change - it reflects our ambition to transform healthcare and create better and easier access for all.

"We have witnessed first-hand how customer needs and expectations have changed significantly since the start of the pandemic, as user appetite and confidence has grown in telehealthcare. In addition to our core, award-winning virtual GP service, we will be able to offer mental health, musculoskeletal and other specialist clinical services.

"Our insurer and intermediary partners have been incredibly supportive and are excited that, alongside the existing first-class account management and service delivery we provide, they will also now have the opportunity to draw upon a wider offering and digital expertise in the group when needed.

"This rebrand, combined with significant financial backing and a growing, world-class team of digital and healthcare experts, will accelerate our ambition to become Europe's premier telehealthcare provider."

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director, Guardian, said: "Access to virtual healthcare has never been more important. As an existing partner of Medical Solutions, we've already been providing Guardian clients with access to GP24, a telephone health service, which has been a source of comfort to many through the Covid-19 pandemic. We're delighted to hear about the rebrand to HealthHero and particularly the planned investment into both mental health and other clinical services which further enhance their offer."