Government set to outline sickness absence prevention response

Has the group risk industry's voice been heard?

Following the publication last year (July 2019) of consultation paper Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill-health related job loss, COVER has learnt that the government is expected to publish a Green Paper - possible courses of action in terms of policy and legislation - before the end of this year.

Industry body GRiD set up the Workplace Public Policy Committee (WPPC) following the publication of this consultation, with a view to helping ensure the group risk industry had a more coordinated approach to public policy issues in order to be more effective in engagement with government.

Group risk industry responds to health consultation

“We’re hopeful that the government will widen their scope to consider good workplace health related practices more broadly, including the role of insurance"

Members of the industry felt that the role played by group income protection (GIP) in helping to manage sickness absence and employee return-to-work support was not recognised as part of the consultation, which instead focused heavily on occupational health and statutory sick pay (SSP) reform.

Nick Homer, head of market management, corporate risk, at Zurich, and a member of the WPPC and the GRiD steering committee, said: "The GRiD Workplace Public Policy Committee has had some engagement with DWP and we do still currently expect the response to the ‘Health is everyone's business' consultation to be published this year.

"We're hopeful that the government will widen their scope to consider good workplace health related practices more broadly, including the role of insurance. Insurance products play an important role in providing employers - and employees - with access to valuable support services, often enabling smaller employers to access services that they would not otherwise be able to, easily or economically.

"Group income protection insurance, in particular, helps employers to address the challenges of workplace ill-health and provides vital rehabilitation support that aids employee recovery and supports their return to work."

And in separate, but related, news…Business for Health launches

Meanwhile, Business for Health (B4H) launched this week - a cross-industry group of employers, investors and innovators - with a view to promoting good business practice, innovation and investment to help society be healthier. It has the support of cross-party political leaders, third sector and the broader business community. This group also responded to the 'Health is everyone's business' consultation "strongly agreeing that employers have an important role to play in supporting employees' health".

Tracy Garrad, CEO of AXA Health and founder member of Business for Health said: "Lifestyle coaching, for example, can significantly benefit employees with type II diabetes - especially if caught early enough. Helping them to keep in work and helping their employers to retain valued staff. It's a win-win. Employees benefit through better health, employers through better employee engagement and performance, and government through reduced healthcare costs.

"And it's this kind of thinking that underpins our backing for Business for Health and its ambition to identify and promote best, evidence-based practice for supporting employee health and wellbeing."

Addressing health inequalities

B4H says Economic recovery, jobs, growth and business prosperity depend on a healthy nation. The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the urgent need to address health inequalities and highlighted how our health as we age impacts our resilience.

The recommendation for B4H to promote 5 extra years of healthy life expectancy while minimising health inequalities (‘HLE +5') was put forward in 'The Health of the Nation Strategy' published in February 2020, under the guidance of Lord Geoffrey Filkin, by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Longevity, chaired by Rt Hon Damian Green MP.

Business helped formulate that strategy and highlighted the important role socially responsible employers, purchasers, investors and innovators can play in promoting better public health and resilience.

Phoenix Group, Legal & General and AXA Health are among initial funders of B4H, and over 100 organisations have signed up to the Register of Interest. B4H, a non-profit CIC (Community Interest Company), will develop a Business Index as its first project to measure and incentivise positive contributions by business to societal health, as part of wider plans to promote preventative health, share best practice and facilitate research for improved population health. The working group to develop the Index will be cross-sectoral and will encourage smaller as well as larger businesses to be represented.