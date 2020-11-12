Industry encouraged to achieve Communication Access UK standards

The insurance industry was consulted as part of this initiative to support millions of consumers with communication needs

A new disability symbol, designed to make life easier for millions of people in the UK, has launched today. The Access to Insurance Professionalism Workstream provided support to this initiative, which is led by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) and is focused on ensuring accessible communication.

Also, Johnny Timpson, who announced this week at the COVER Protection & Health Summit that he would step down in three months' time from his role as cabinet office champion for insurance and banking, formed part of the cross-industry business panel. The panel was interviewed by the RCSLT to ascertain the difference the new symbol would make to their industries and customers.

The Communication Access symbol, with underpinning training and standards, has been created for businesses, organisations and consumers by the RCSLT in partnership with the Stroke Association, Headway, MND Association, Disability Rights UK, Business Disability Forum, Communication Matters, The Makaton Charity and the National Network of Parent Carer Forums. The partnership is known as Communication Access UK.

"As we often say about these things, it is simply the right thing to do"

Marie Bedding, head of learning and development at LifeSearch, which supported this initiative as part of the workstream, commented: "Everyone deserves equal access to protection advice, products and services so that, as we put it, they can protect the life they love. We'd strongly encourage others in our industry and more widely too, to do the same and help deliver much real improvement in the way we engage those who need us most."

Businesses and organisations across the entire UK will have the opportunity to embrace the cause of accessible communication. Those that take up free online training on accessible face-to-face, telephone and online customer service will earn the right to display the Communication Access Symbol - demonstrating they have their customers' needs close at heart.

Nick Hewer, RCSLT president, says: "People who have communication difficulties often feel marginalised by society because their needs can be hidden in a way that other disabilities are not. If they receive poor customer service as a result of businesses not understanding how to support their needs - whether it's a bank, building society, gym, hotel, pub, restaurant, or shop, they are likely to feel twice as frustrated as the average person and with good reason.

"Achieving the Communication Access UK standards and displaying the symbol will be a great way for organisations to show they value all their customers by being keen and able to communicate inclusively with people who currently have difficulties accessing their services. It's a lifeline for millions of people."

Moral & business reason

Cura was also involved in a supporting capacity as part of the industry workstream. Managing director Kathryn Knowles adds: "Providing this free training and accreditation will open up the doors and encourage more businesses to think about the way that they communicate with their clients. As we often say about these things, it is simply the right thing to do.

"Organisations that are not taking steps to ensure that their products and services are understood, are missing out on a huge client base that has been shown to have spending power within the billions. There is both a moral and business reason for taking advantage of this offer from RCSLT and I hope that many within our industry, see the benefits that it offers."