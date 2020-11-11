ASPiiN calls for advisers to help build community & client mental health best practice

“The last 6 months have been a torrid time for many of our clients, but also potentially for ourselves. So please take some time to help here” – Roy McLoughlin, associate director of Cavendish Ware

Voluntary protection insurance group Action for Suicide Prevention in Insurance (ASPiiN), in partnership with the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), is calling on advisers to respond to its survey, accessible here. The groups want to understand the protocols and training that are already in place with regard to the mental health of consumers, especially where an increased risk of suicide is concerned.

The objective is to build a best practice guide that gathers together all the good work that is already going on, for the benefit of the wider adviser community. All participants will receive a copy of the final report.

This move follows the launch of the #NoVAD (‘No More Virus Anymore Day'), an industry initiative launched in COVER back in April with a view to nurturing a community support structure in the industry through the sharing of personal stories.

“Advisers can often find themselves caught in the middle of difficult conversations"

Roy McLoughlin, associate director of Cavendish Ware and PDG member, commented: "Suicide is unfortunately much more prevalent than people realise. And the adviser community will no doubt have experiences or sad stories to recall.

"Unfortunately, I have seen its devastating effects personally and realise that the family support mechanism is so vital. Alongside the ‘cobblers and shoes' metaphor it is also vital that we look inwardly too. And following in the steps of the powerful NoVAD campaign, the PDG is calling upon advisers to help support this survey as it is imperative that as much information as possible is conveyed.

"The last 6 months have been a torrid time for many of our clients, but also potentially for ourselves. So please take some time to help here."

ASPiiN's purpose

ASPiiN was formed last year by a group of individuals* from across the insurance industry. They wanted to look at what they could do, within the bounds of their profession, to help to prevent suicide.

Karin Lloyd, a freelance consultant with a career rooted in underwriting and claims, is also an ASPiiN group member. She comments: "Lots of ideas emerged and all are being followed through, some quietly behind the scenes, and some by engaging a wider audience. That audience includes advisers who are in direct contact with members of the public on a regular basis. They can, to quote someone outside the industry, become ‘like a trusted family friend by your side through thick and thin'.

"Advisers can often find themselves caught in the middle of difficult conversations, especially in the current environment. That risk is now magnified many times over as people find themselves in a heightened state of anxiety, or even suicidal.

"Deaths from suicide can be prevented and, in these difficult times, it is important that we use the rich resources and expertise we have as an insurance community to play our part. We hope you will join these efforts by completing our survey and thank you for your attention."

Lloyd adds that a Protection Review survey in the summer of 2019 showed that 43% of those surveyed had some form of protocol in place. "We know that there has been some progress but also that there is still some work to do."

Adviser guidance

As a complement to the survey, ASPiiN has put together a Directory of Training Resources. This sets out where firms and individuals can go to get training to help them build the tools they need to identify and support clients, or potential clients, who may be suffering from mental health issues or may be suicidal. Some of this is free and available online, and some of it takes the shape of more formal classroom-based training, as and when the pandemic allows.

*The people involved in ASPiiN are: Jen Oakey, David Banks, Catherine Lyons, Danielle Archer, Fraser Ballantine, Helen Morris, Simon Corley, Vicki Livingstone and Karin Lloyd.