Vitality simplification removes 'confusing elements' - CIExpert

Changes should help advisers and consumers ‘better understand’ Vitality concept, writes Alan Lakey

Simplification has without doubt been the compelling theme for 2020 and Vitality has stepped up to the plate to deliver its own version of simplification. Offering varieties of plans to choose from adds one level of complexity but historically this has been augmented by the myriad options applicable to each plan. Choice is good but it is well known that overmuch choice serves to confuse and acts as a disincentive to proceed.

Today's changes act to remove a number of confusing elements which should serve to persuade advisers to reassess their viewpoint and consumers to better understand the concept. The main adjustments are highlighted in the tables below.

Verdict

Many advisers have lamented the complexity that served to prevent them from recommending one of the Vitality plans. Whilst these modifications are welcome the plan and its various options remain convoluted and it would seem that whilst this is a step in the right direction a number of additional strides will be required. The changes come into effect on 3 October.

Plan Changes Current Options Revised Options VitalityLife plan VitalityLife Essentials plan Vitality Mortgage plan All three plans are being consolidated into a new Personal Protection Plan and the current proliferation of minimum premiums, child cover options, decreasing term interest rates and guaranteed insurability options will become consistent.