Lucy Pearce joins the advo board of directors

Appointment supports advo group's plan to evolve into a 'rounded HR outsource company,' - Larry Bulmer, CEO

After joining advo in her teens in a junior administration position, Lucy Pearce has now joined the board of directors as the group's commercial director.

"Lucy is a true advonian," says Colin Boxall, previously commercial director, who becomes executive director. "She represents what we are all about. She has passion, empathy, compassion, works hard and has a commitment to do the right thing."

He adds "This is a well-deserved promotion. Lucy has been instrumental over the last few years in advo's growth. Her journey within advo typifies our approach of recruiting from the bottom up; the majority of advo management experiencing a similar career journey. Lucy's promotion is an extremely popular decision with advo staff and is seen as a positive step in taking the group forward in the years ahead."

Pearce, commenting on her new role said: "Looking back over the years my passion for advo, our proposition and our people has remained consistent. It's been such a great journey so far and I'm honoured and proud to be part of the group and to have witnessed the growth and positive changes first-hand.

"Being promoted to director is a huge personal achievement, as well as an acknowledgment of the contributions I have made. I will continue to bring the same passion and drive I always have, working closely with the director and management teams, to ensure advo remains not just a great company for our clients to work with, but also for our staff to work for."

Gill Mateo, operation director welcomed Pearce to the board commenting: "I am so pleased for Lucy she has worked so hard and really deserves this. I predict great things will happen for advo with Lucy as commercial director, and I am really looking forward to this next stage in the development of our business."

Larry Bulmer, advo group's CEO commented: "Welcoming Lucy Pearce as an advo group director marks another milestone in the growth and diversification of the group.

"Our clients are increasingly looking at more connected service delivery where the HR function is managed more holistically allowing services to be blended and complementary, rather than disjointed parts. Having a director with the remit to deliver services as one is a key part of meeting clients' expectations, as the advo group evolves into a rounded HR outsource company."