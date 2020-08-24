WorkLife by OpenMoney strengthens team with two key appointments

‘SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK, but the truth is they’ve largely been ignored by benefit providers,’ says Greg Mahon

WorkLife, the new digital employee benefits service by OpenMoney, has announced the expansion of its team with two key hires. Greg Mahon has been appointed platform development director, while Philippa Bell joins as marketing manager.

Bell will be responsible for setting and implementing the firm's marketing strategy to increase brand awareness and grow the target customer base - namely SMEs - via a range of channels. She has experience of both marketing and PR having had a diverse mix of inhouse and agency roles and joins WorkLife from experiential entertainment company Escape Hunt UK.

As platform development director, Mahon will oversee the development of WorkLife's service offering and drive the firm's plans for long-term growth. He joins with over 20 years' experience in sales and business development, having held various roles at firms such as property management firm VPS Group, and Car Parking Partnership.

Mahon commented: "We often talk about how SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK, but the truth is they've largely been ignored by benefit providers until now. This really is a pivotal time for WorkLife. I am excited by this new challenge and the opportunity to work alongside a team with such a genuine passion for helping everyday workers."

Bell added: "WorkLife has generated a storm in the benefits market and will definitely be one to watch in the coming years. I am proud to be raising awareness of its fantastic work and look forward to playing my part in helping more small businesses make a positive difference to their employees' wellbeing."

WorkLife launched in June this year, as reported in COVER, giving small businesses a range of employee benefits usually only found in big companies, the key ones being free financial advice for employees, free mental health support and discounts on shopping, eating out and health and fitness.

Firms and employees can access WorkLife through a simple digital platform, which is free to all small businesses for the rest of 2020 to help those firms hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

Announcing the new appointments, Rob Marshall, managing director of WorkLife, said: "It's been extremely encouraging to see so many SMEs coming forward over the past couple of months, wanting to give their employees an added helping hand when so many desperately need it.

"Having Greg and Philippa on board will ensure we can meet this growing demand, while importantly taking our work to the next level. I have no doubt that their expertise will be invaluable as we look to achieve our overarching aim of empowering all SMEs to support their workers in every aspect of their lives."