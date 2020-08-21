Underwriting in the 21st Century

Learnings this year are expected to accelerate change in the group protection industry, writes David Parker, head of scheme underwriting, group protection, Canada Life

This pandemic has been a testing time for everyone. The main purpose of the protection industry is to give peace of mind to our customers and everyone has been working hard to fulfil that duty. Much of that work has been a simple matter of giving reassurance and clarity when questions arise about everything from event limits to furloughed employees. Covid-19 is having a huge impact on the country, without question, but the fundamentals of group protection are in a strong position to provide the safety-net it is meant to be.

That is not to say it has been plain sailing. When the world can change quickly for our customers, it is essential that their queries are reviewed and assessed urgently and with flexibility in mind. It is also essential that terms and conditions continue to operate as intended - in the best interests of customers and providers - giving certainty to those who rely on our protection products.

This has led us to look closely at the detail of our "actively at work" requirements. These can be considered a broad-brush method for underwriting large groups of people very quickly, but do not really account for a lockdown environment where people are potentially staying at home on the instructions of both their employer and their doctor.

The pandemic is anticipated to accelerate change in working environments as many employers adopt learnings from the lockdown period. This may encourage change in our industry as providers look carefully at their terms and decide which are absolutely necessary, and which could allow for more flexibility in order to continue supporting employees and writing policies.

Pricing assurances

Certainty has been a watchword throughout this crisis. As well as contract certainty, it is important to shield customers, as much as possible, from sizeable price increases in a period of increased claim activity. By regularly modelling a wide variety of circumstances, including large but infrequent events such as pandemics, it is possible to build the necessary resilience into standard pricing.

Medical underwriting

In addition to pricing and terms, two areas which have come under particular scrutiny are medical underwriting and signing forms. Some providers, including ourselves, had maintained a somewhat traditional position on the requirement for wet signatures, especially where trustees are involved.

While it was an area many providers have been actively investigating, the pandemic has certainly succeeded in sharpening minds. Legal teams and technical specialists across the industry have re-examined the issue with a much more pragmatic eye. It will be interesting to see how much of this learning carries on into the post-pandemic world and how it could improve options and outcomes for customers.

Medical underwriting is an area which was already garnering a lot of attention behind the scenes, and again the pandemic has accelerated progress and increased focus on the possibilities. We expect virtual underwriting for example, to enhance rather than replace, medical underwriting in the future, allowing those we underwrite to choose the option which works best for them.

Improving outcomes

In the group market, underwriting is often reserved for senior employees who tend to be time-poor, so having as wide a range of approaches available as possible is a positive move for improving customer outcomes.

Failing to follow these processes through to completion can lead to reduced benefits and damage the value of the product to affected individuals. This is completely contrary to what the protection industry is here to achieve so broadening the proposition can only be a positive move.

Frictionless future

We are right at the start of the virtual underwriting journey and I expect a lot of activity in this area over the coming years as the industry experiments and refines what can be offered.

Then there is the exciting part - the part we cannot predict at all. Smartphones, 5G, wearables, AI and machine learning, a breakthrough could come from any number of directions and revolutionise how we can contact our customers and assess risk accurately and fairly.

Our industry won't be able to capitalise on any such innovation if it is stuck in a world of paper and face-to-face appointments, which is why it is so important to push as far as we can now.

We must position ourselves to take advantage of the technology our customers are using and make underwriting intrude as little as possible on the many demands busy people already face.