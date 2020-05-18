Quilter launches mental support hub for advisers

Financial advice giant Quilter has launched a new online resource to support the mental health of advisers

Quilter's ‘Thrive' for advisers forms part of its website launched to support financial advice businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thrive, initially launched in 2018 but recently adapted to help advisers through COVID-19, provides a host of free materials including podcasts and videos, tips on working remotely and materials on how to cope with isolation and build resilience.

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney described the coronavirus pandemic as "the biggest behavioural and emotional challenge of our time" and said he wanted Quilter to be a place where it is "okay not to be okay".

"Our workplace has now changed to our own homes and it's just as important that we all feel supported, and that extends to the advisers that work with us," he said.

"The World Health Organisation has just published a report warning that we are on the cusp of a mental health crisis, underlining that it is vital that we all are able to access help and support, particularly when we're feeling isolated and vulnerable. As we enter Mental Health Awareness Week there is no better time to recognise the importance of talking about and supporting one another's emotional and personal wellbeing."

Thrive materials can be found here.