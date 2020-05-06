SJP refuses to compensate unwell man mis-sold life policy above FOS limit

Unhealthy client could have lost £370,000

  • Hannah Godfrey
St James' Place refused to compensate man in declining health above the legal FOS compensation limit

According to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), a couple named Mrs and Ms J were sold whole life policies by advice giant St James' Place (SJP).

The pair initially complained the commission on the policies was "hidden and unfair", and their reviewable nature made them unsuitable. SJP offered to refund the premiums on the policies plus interest, which Ms J accepted. Due to suffering ongoing health issues, however, Mr J took his complaint to the ombudsman.

