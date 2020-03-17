LV= and MorganAsh offer Care Navigator discount

Mutual to provide members, financial advisers and staff with discount to specialist later life advice service

Care Navigator, powered by MorganAsh, is a nurse service which helps people to get access to later life care for themselves, a parent or loved one.

It offers a range of options, including an assessment of care needs and recommendations for care solutions, potentially at home or in a care home.

The service assists with the liaison between medical professionals and local authorities as well as hospital discharge planning.

The new partnership between LV= and MorganAsh will allow members of the mutual, its staff and advisers to get a free initial call to Care Navigator and then a 10% discount on the costs of the service.

According to a study by Newcastle University and the London School of Economics, more than a million people in the UK aged 65 or over will need 24-hour care by 2035, up from 183,000 in 2015.

Chris McNab, protection proposition director at LV= said: "As a mutual, we've been helping our members look after loved ones since we were founded in 1843 and we recognise that for an increasing number of people one of the big challenges of today is finding the right later-life care for a parent or other relative.

"The Care Navigator service can provide valuable support in helping people arrange that care and we're pleased to be working in partnership with MorganAsh to provide this additional benefit for our members, staff and advisers."

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, said: "Finding the right care can lead to daunting and complicated choices for many people. We provide expert advice and guidance, explaining the options so individuals can make an informed decision.

"Our experienced nurses help to ease the burden at what can be a very stressful time. They listen and understand the individual's personal needs, then act as an expert guide to help find the right care."

LV= is hosting a webinar today to help advisers understand the service.