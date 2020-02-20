Two advice firms achieve CISI financial planning status

Advice firms Jane Smith Financial Planning and Thomas and Thomas have achieved accredited financial planning firm (AFPF) status by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI)

To achieve AFPF status firms must evidence areas including the clear provision of a full financial services for clients, a company-wide consistent fee structure and a clear and visible investment philosophy.

The firms have joined 69 other AFPF firms that have demonstrated their professionalism by meeting the "highest standards" of excellence in financial planning.

Buckinghamshire-based Jane Smith Financial Planning director Nicola Watts said the firm was proud to have achieved the status, adding: "This is music to our ears as we take great pride in putting our clients at the heart of everything we do.

"We will continue to do this and strive to achieve further commendations in our profession that recognise what we do and how we do it."

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire-based Thomas and Thomas managing director Darren Lloyd (pictured, left) said: "We believe that our relentless commitment to qualifications and client service naturally led us to want to become a CISI accredited financial planning firm."

"Financial planning is such an important skill that we believe needs promoting to the general public and we are very proud to join the elite group of great firms who carry this coveted title."

CISI head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie added: "I am delighted that more firms are wanting to become accredited and recognise the value in having certified financial planners within their firms who offer a comprehensive financial planning service to their clients."