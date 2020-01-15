Michele Golunska named Sesame Bankhall Group CEO
More than 20 years’ experience
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has named Michele Golunska as its chief executive subject to regulatory approval
Golunska has more than 20 years' experience in financial services and joins from insurance giant Aviva where she was operations director, workplace savings and retirement. Before that she was UK life digital transformation director.
She has also worked for Friends Life, JLT Employee Benefits and Prudential.
Golunska will join the board of SBG and report to John Cowan, the group's executive chair.
Cowan said: "Michele has excellent industry credentials and a proven track record in building and transforming businesses in a digital world. She's the ideal person to lead the business forward and bring our group's future plans to life for advisers and their customers."
Golunska added: "I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead SBG. I've been impressed by how alive SBG is to the societal and competitive forces that are shaping our industry, and more importantly, SBG's determination to be at the forefront of delivering an improved customer experience for the advisers and clients it serves.
"I believe the experience I have gained in a range of senior digital, organisational and transformational roles will be crucial as SBG moves into a new phase of investment and growth."
