Benenden Health: Unapproved pre-Christmas absence on the up

One in seven (15%) businesses confirmed they have experienced greater levels of unapproved absence at Christmas

It may be billed as ‘the most wonderful time of the year', but for many UK employees the pressures of juggling family, health and care demands alongside work commitments are a cause of major stress, anxiety and unplanned absences from work, according to new research from Benenden Health.

According to a survey of 1,000 employees and 1,000 UK SMEs, one in eight UK workers (13%) say they have taken unapproved leave at Christmas to manage personal health and family care commitments, and one in five (20%) lied to their employer about the reason for doing so.

Some of the most creative reasons given by employees included: eating too much Christmas pudding; thinking they had the week off after the Christmas party; and losing car keys in the snow.

more than a quarter (28%) of employees say their most desired workplace benefit is flexible working

The data revealed that the youngest generations were most likely to take unapproved leave at Christmas, with a third of Generation Z workers (31%) and a quarter of Millennials (23%) revealing they have done so in the past compared to just 2% of Baby Boomers.

According to the survey data, more than a quarter (28%) of employees say their most desired workplace benefit is flexible working, with this topping the wish list for Generation Z, Millennial and Generation X employees. However, only 38% of SMEs offer this - and more than half of all businesses surveyed revealed they have never consulted employees about what they would value in a benefits package.

Helen Smith, chief commercial officer at Benenden Health, said: "By listening to workers and catering for their unique needs - in this instance, offering flexible working over the festive period, especially for younger employees, or having a suitable healthcare policy in place to allow for easy access to medical appointments and GPs for all the family - can minimise stress, absenteeism and ultimately increase the productivity of a workforce and overall performance of a business."