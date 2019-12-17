UnderwriteMe: reports over 100% growth

2019 saw record numbers of fully underwritten comparison terms generated and brokers joining the service

UnderwriteMe's protection platform reports that it has generated 600,000 fully underwritten comparisons, of which more than 68% secured "buy now" terms from two or more insurers. Overall, the platform's new business has grown by more than 100% since 2018, which was reportedly delivered by securing and developing strong broker partnerships.

UnderwriteMe says that one of these partnerships is with Caspian Insurance, which joined the platform in 2018.

Oliver Rayner, managing director of Caspian, commented: "Since we've adopted the Protection Platform, it's helped us write our protection business much more efficiently, removing unnecessary underwriting phone calls to the majority of insurers and helping manage our clients' expectations when discussing their protection needs. It's now become our primary system for sourcing protection for our clients."

Strengthening our partnerships is critical to the success of the protection platform

Caspian plans to launch a direct-to-consumer online proposition, which will be fulfilled by the protection platform technology and its insurer panel.

The platform is also continuing to attract new protection firms. The latest to join is Freedom to Insure. "We're delighted to be partnering with the protection platform," says John Lonsdale, director at Freedom to Insure. "It gives us access to fully underwritten quotes, which simplifies the process for our customers. It also allows us to proceed with applications without having to re-key information on the insurers extranet."

"Strengthening our partnerships is critical to the success of the protection platform," said Pippa Keefe, head of sales & marketing at UnderwriteMe. "2019 has seen huge success, with us achieving strong growth. We look forward to developing further relationships in 2020"