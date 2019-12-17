MyKindaFuture: in talks with insurers

Head of commercial Tobin Murphy Coles identifies synergies between the return to work support platform and the insurance sector

Underrepresented talent specialist MyKindaFuture has revealed that it is currently in discussions with flexible benefit providers, insurers and employee benefit consultancies with a view to potentially bolting on its support services or placing them within products such as flex and group risk.

This comes on the back of the company recently announcing its new strategy, which involves widening its offering to support overlooked talent in the UK and helping employers reach these diverse talent pools using digital solutions.

With many years' employee benefits consultancy under his belt, Tobin Murphy-Coles, head of commercial at the company, said that with regards to the insurance sector specifically he sees opportunities to work together with a view to supporting "returners" - those who have been off work for a period of time for various reasons - from maternity and paternity through to long-term sickness, bereavement and ex-offenders.

"In these groups a lot of great talent is being overlooked," comments Murphy-Coles.

"And from the insurer's perspective, the hardest part of supporting returners is in encouraging them that they can return. For example, for those who've been on long term sick leave and are now recovered, the fear of medical concerns may have passed but they now face the fear of actually getting back into the workplace.

"I know only too well from personal experience that there can be a real sense of disconnection. It's something that we all need to look at again: as advisers; as communities; and as employers."

A sense of belonging

The new strategy, dubbed ‘Project Elevate' has been designed to help businesses support returners as well as accessing and engaging people from diverse backgrounds. It forms part of the MyKindaFuture online platform, connectr, which is used by employers to attract, engage, upskill and mentor diverse talent.

Will Akerman, managing director at MyKindaFuture, added: "We know from experience that no amount of employee benefits will make someone feel like they belong, and therefore be compelled to stay in a role.

"What employees are looking for now is a relationship with their employer, a sense of connection. They are looking for a company that offers them the opportunity to be their best self and live their best life.

"That's where MyKindaFuture comes in. Our new Project Elevate proposition, driven by our connectr tool, is designed to transform the relationship between employers and underrepresented talent and can provide tangible business benefits, as well as offering valuable opportunities to the best and brightest overlooked talent."