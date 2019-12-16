Anorak: new distribution team

Digital protection advice platform aims to bolster support to intermediaries and open up new channels to market

Anorak Technologies, the digital protection advice platform, has appointed former Synaptic Software MD Adam Byford as distribution director to head a newly created team with a view to "unlocking the mass market in a scalable and compliant way".

Joining Adam are Phil Roach and Jo Wilkie. Phil was formerly at real-time information platform, Dataminr, and will be Anorak's head of enterprise sales. Phil will drive Anorak's expansion within the bancassurance market and with large financial institutions.

Jo Wilkie brings over 15 years of experience working in technology roles with portals and insurers including iPipeline, Iress and Vitality. As senior commercial manager, Jo's focus will be to manage Anorak's relationship with life insurers and intermediaries.

We forecast a significant channel shift in the next 5 years

A fully automated life insurance advice platform, Anorak provides FCA authorised advice on term assurance, critical illness and income protection products on a whole of market basis. The platform integrates with the provider's technology: whether this is a bank looking to use open-banking to identify prospects or a mortgage adviser or lender wanting to provide simultaneous protection advice as part of the fact find process.

Adam Byford, distribution director, Anorak Technologies, commented: "Building on successful partnerships like Starling Bank and Nutmeg, we will continue to deploy Anorak's technology, creating a new distribution eco-system for the protection sector as well as enabling carriers and intermediaries to benefit from our innovative platform."

David Vanek, CEO of Anorak, said: "Anorak's platform aims to unlock the mass market in a scalable and compliant way. We forecast a significant channel shift in the next 5 years with direct, bancassurance and alternative platforms gaining traction and growing the overall market. Adam and his team will be able to expand our distribution and move us towards our goal of ensuring that everyone in the UK has access to protection advice to protect themselves and their loved ones."

COVER interviewed Anorak's CEO earlier this year.