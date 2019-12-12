COVER Customer Care Awards 2020: Register now!
Going above and beyond
Our annual awards celebrating excellent customer service return on Thursday 7 May 2020
Which insurance providers have gone the extra mile in recent times to ensure claims are paid, fast?
Who are delivering the most efficient services and caring support to individual people and their families - often through advisers - at critical times of need?
We want to hear from the individuals in the protection market truly making a difference to people's lives.
The deadline for registration is 24 January 2020
Serving as a sister to October's industry-wide COVER Excellence Awards, which focus mainly on product development and overall quality, the COVER Customer Care Awards provide a chance to represent the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry. The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.
Operating as submission-based awards only this year, this year there are 12 awards aimed at companies and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Protection and Health Leader trophy and Young Insurance Person of the Year prize.
Last year's winners and Highly Commended entries
Geared mainly towards highlighting the support insurance providers give advisers and their clients, the Awards were open to all firms operating within life insurance, protection and health as well as third-party providers.
