LV= chief Richard Rowney exits after 13 years
Search for replacement has started
Rowney will also leave his board position when he departs on 31 December, the savings, investment and protection provider said
Interim chairman Alan Cook will assume executive chair responsibilities while the search for a successor is taking place.
