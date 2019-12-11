LV= chief Richard Rowney exits after 13 years

Search for replacement has started

LV= chief Richard Rowney exits after 13 years
  • Jenna Brown
Rowney will also leave his board position when he departs on 31 December, the savings, investment and protection provider said

Interim chairman Alan Cook will assume executive chair responsibilities while the search for a successor is taking place.

