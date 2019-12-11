LV= chief Richard Rowney exits after 13 years

"As managing director life & pensions he turned LV= into one of the UK's leading specialist retirement and protection providers. Most recently as chief executive he led the sale of LV='s general insurance business and the process to convert from a friendly society to a company limited by guarantee.

"The board and Richard have agreed that the time is right for him to step down. The process to appoint a new chief executive is now underway and we expect to conclude this before the end of the year."

Rowney added: "After 13 memorable years with LV= and the successful sale of our general insurance business to Allianz, now felt like the appropriate time to step aside and seek a new opportunity outside of the society.

"Our members continue to enjoy the benefits of being part of a strong and successful mutual organisation and I look back with pride at the strong and trusted brand that our people have worked so passionately to create."