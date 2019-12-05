COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit: Save the date!

Conference covering mental health underwriting and workplace wellbeing is on Thursday 12 March

Mental health has come to the fore in recent years, with awareness at an all-time high and conversation happening far and wide - from workplaces to boardrooms to government departments. But while the discussion has started on a national level, now it's about putting all this talk into action.

Following the first ever COVER Mental Health Forum in 2019, the life and health insurance sector has already started to see progress within individual protection, with providers adapting their underwriting approaches to make propositions more inclusive for those with a history of poor mental health. Along with this, added-value services are being developed to meet the evolving mental health needs of society today.

Meanwhile, the group risk and employee benefits space has continued to help build mental health support into workplace wellbeing strategies, with early intervention and employee assistance programmes (EAPs) forming the bedrock of group protection policies.

Spurred by conversations at the last event, we have decided to increase our scope to incorporate wellness and prevention into the narrative, while growing the conference into multiple streams of content. Expect a mixture of views and debates covering a range of topics, including real-life case studies, insurance provider updates and incisive panel discussions that speak directly to the financial advice community as well as to employee benefit consultants and in-house HR professionals.

The COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit event seeks to be a true end-to-end conference that covers all of the burning questions that our delegates want answered, as well as providing an opportunity to network with your peers and discuss best practice and ideas for the future.

