FCA register to go down weekend before SM&CR implementation

The Financial Services (FS) register will go down over the coming weekend for maintenance ahead of the implementation of the next phase of the SM&CR

The register will be unavailable from 6pm on Friday (6 December) to 9am on Monday (9 December), meaning consumers will be unable to search for information on firms over the weekend, such as whether a business has restrictions on its regulatory permissions.

The incoming Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) legislation will apply to the wider financial services sector from Monday, placing news administrative, regulatory and conduct requirements on firms that banks and other large financial institutions have been subject to since 2016.

In March, the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that as a result of the new legislation, advisers who are not held to be ‘senior managers' will be taken off the FS register from Monday.

Unless advisers hold chief executive (SMF1), executive director (SMF3), chair (SMF9), compliance oversight (SMF16), money laundering reporting officer (SMF17) or partner (SMF27) functions they will not appear on the regulated public register.

In December 2020, those advisers who fell of the register - alongside individuals who count as senior managers - will appear on a directory.

SM&CR aims to reduce harm to consumers and strengthen market integrity by making individuals more accountable for their conduct while encouraging a culture of personal responsibility throughout businesses.

Under the legislation, employees are either deemed 'senior managers' or 'certified persons', with the former having far greater responsibility for the conduct of their businesses than the latter.