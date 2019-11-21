COVER named IPTF 'Champion of the Year'

Income Protection Task Force presents award to COVER editor Adam Saville

COVER magazine has been named as the first ever 'Income Protection Champion of the Year' by the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF).

Decided by the IPTF judges - Roy McLoughlin, Jo Miller, Kevin Carr, Richard Walsh and Neil McCarthy - COVER editor Adam Saville picked up the award at a drinks reception in The City last night.

Speaking at the event, chair of the IPTF Roy McLoughlin said: "Adam has been the proverbial breath of fresh air in our industry. He grasped the mental health agenda and its imbedded and integrated messaging in income protection. His objective and insightful reporting has helped raise the profile of IP and reinforced the message that advisers should discuss it within all holistic protection advice."

Other nominations included Legal & General for its development of rental protection, Drewberry's Rob Harvey, LV='s Justin Harper, referred to as "Mr IP" by McLoughlin, and Johnny Timpson for his work as DWP insurance champion for disabled people and as access to insurance work stream lead.

"It's an absolute honour for COVER to be recognised by an organisation as integral to the industry as the IPTF, which does fantastic work to raise the profile and improve the standards of what is such a vital product. With mental health serving as one of the most common reasons for an IP claim and with offerings continuously evolving to become more than just a financial protection product, I personally share the IPTF's goal in encouraging advisers to bring up IP as part of protection conversations, especially with younger clients who may be renting or under-insured while working."

Seven Families

Earlier that day, the IPTF internally announced that there are plans for the IPTF to relaunch its hugely successful Seven Families project in 2020.

The IPFT intend to run a 'Do you remember Seven Families?' campaign in the new year.

The Seven Families project, which began in 2014 and ended in July 2016, was a charity-led campaign (Disability Rights UK) which paid a tax-free income for one year to seven people who had lost their income due to illness, injury or disability.

It set out to raise awareness of the financial impact of long-term illness; to help real families facing financial meltdown and to demonstrate the value of independent living support, rehabilitation and counselling, through trying to help people get back to work.

Led by Karin Lloyd, Peter Le Beau, Kevin Carr and Roy McLoughlin, 20 firms funded the project, paying £20k each, with the likes of Aviva, Vitality, LV=, L&G, Scottish Widows and British Friendly supporting the project.

Last week we reported that FCA figures show that IP sales are at their highest for 15 years and the Seven Families project and the work of the IPTF has been credited as a driving force in this growth.