Advice/guidance boundary review will help 'bridge advice gap'

It comes after the FCA yesterday (3 August) announced it had halted its 'core advice' regime, incorporating it into a broader analysis of the boundary between advice and guidance. The core investment advice regime, a component of the Consumer Investments Strategy introduced in 2021, now falls under the review. Bridging the advice gap The FCA's clarification of the advice-guidance boundary signifies a shift towards helping firms to improve consumer outcomes. The regulator's evaluation of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and the Financial Advice Market Review found that 4.1 mil...