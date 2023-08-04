Advice/guidance boundary review will help 'bridge advice gap'

The FCA’s latest update leads to mixed reactions from the industry

Sahar Nazir
clock • 4 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) changes to how it will approach advice and guidance is a positive that will both support its ongoing Consumer Duty work and help bridge the advice gap, experts agree.

It comes after the FCA yesterday (3 August) announced it had halted its 'core advice' regime, incorporating it into a broader analysis of the boundary between advice and guidance. The core investment advice regime, a component of the Consumer Investments Strategy introduced in 2021, now falls under the review. Bridging the advice gap The FCA's clarification of the advice-guidance boundary signifies a shift towards helping firms to improve consumer outcomes. The regulator's evaluation of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and the Financial Advice Market Review found that 4.1 mil...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Protection sales sluggish at Royal London despite spike in adviser interest

﻿'Core advice' plans on hold in FCA advice/guidance review

More on Regulation

﻿'Core advice' plans on hold in FCA advice/guidance review
Regulation

﻿'Core advice' plans on hold in FCA advice/guidance review

Looking to provide customers access to the right information

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 03 August 2023 • 2 min read
City minister Andrew Griffith (pictured) is understood to have said that the independence of the position would be significantly enhanced by the fact that the new commissioner will be appointed by the government, rather than regulators themselves. Credit: HM Treasury.
Regulation

Treasury to appoint next chief of City regulators' complaints body - reports

Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Consumer Duty welcomed as 'game changing' opportunity
Regulation

Consumer Duty welcomed as 'game changing' opportunity

New guidelines now in effect for open products

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 31 July 2023 • 3 min read