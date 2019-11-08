60 Seconds with… Justine Shaw (LifeSearch)

We sit down for a minute with one of LifeSearch’s most successful advisers who joined in 2017

Location: LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS!

Products you advise on: Personal and business protection policies

Typical client profile: Can vary from a client with a £5pm to a wealthy family to a business owner looking to protect their income and key people. But I'm happy to provide good advice to anyone!

How do you talk about difficult subjects, such as death or critical illness, with clients?

I find being direct and honest is always the best option.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?

1. Be available at times suitable for your client.

2. Listen to what your client is concerned about and make sure the solution matches their needs.

3. Know all the ancillary benefits and product details and match these to the client's situation.

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

There's so much technology that makes my job much easier including phone technology, innovations in our quote and apply system, and our internal intranet which has everything advisers need in one place.

What is the biggest challenge you face as a protection adviser?

Clients indifference to insurance and the damage other industries have caused by cold calling.

What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?

More hours in the day and more love for 6am in the morning!

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Horace, the dog, usually, but also the need to succeed and be successful.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Trust your instincts because they are usually right and be confident in your decisions.

What three songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

Donna Summer ‘I Feel Love'. St Etienne ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart' and pretty much anything by Lee ‘Scratch' Perry.

What would you name the autobiography of your life?

Who Do You Think You Are? (Another Saint Etienne song!)

What is your dream job (other than insurance obviously!)?

Wine and food tasting or geisha but only because I love the kimonos!