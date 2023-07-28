Spotlight: Schizophrenia

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of schizophrenia.
This week saw Schizophrenia Awareness Day in the UK (25 July) and a good opportunity to have a closer look at this complex condition from an underwriting and claims point of view. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition which affects the way in which an individual perceives reality. The condition usually starts in late adolescence or early adulthood, but it can occur earlier. In the general population, UK incidence is about 1%. The name schizophrenia comes from the Greek ‘skhizein' meaning to ‘split' and ‘phrenos' meaning ‘mind'. Owing to the word's origins, there is a popular misc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.