Spotlight: Prostate & Testicular Cancer

"There are a wide range of underwriting outcomes from standard to decline"

clock • 5 min read

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of prostate and testicular cancer.

Prostate Cancer The prostate is a small, walnut shaped gland that sits underneath the bladder and around the urethra. Its main function is the production of semen. The existence of the prostate is thought to have been known in the 3rd Century BC by the Greek anatomist, Herophilus but it was the Venetian anatomist Niccolo Massa in 1536 who properly described the gland in his ‘Introduction to Anatomy'. The first known histological diagnosis of prostate cancer was by J Adams of The London Hospital in 1853 and the first surgical removal of a prostate was conducted by Hugh Hampton Young in...

