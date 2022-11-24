Dina Bhudia: My life has always been about protecting

As an older sibling, when life was restricted as a girl born in a South Asian orthodox family, I built in a level of protection for my younger brother and paved a way of freedom and independences from the traditional Eastern ways, but still found myself confused on how best to cope with the Eastern values in the Western world. As I went into married life, I found my self and started to realise a freedom of my character that had been restricted for so many years; from an introduction to restaurants to a life beyond a 9pm curfew. I never saw the wider world or its opportunities. I soon ...