Why advisers need to act on climate change

The evidence of climate change can be seen all around us this year. Record temperatures coupled with weeks without rain this summer have left the landscape dry and dusty. Since temperatures began to be recorded in 1884, the 10 warmest years in the UK have all been in the last 20 years.[1] Scientists agree that temperatures will continue to raise until we reach net zero, but the sooner this is achieved, the more this rise can be limited. The government has committed to reaching net zero ...