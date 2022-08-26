Spotlight: Rheumatoid Arthritis

"It’s likely that exclusions will be applied in many instances"

clock • 5 min read
Spotlight: Rheumatoid Arthritis

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease (a disease where the immune system attacks itself), which manifests itself through swollen and painful joints. The word ‘rheumatoid' derives from the Greek word ‘rheuma' meaning ‘a discharge from the body' and the arthritis comes from the Greek ‘arthron' meaning a joint. The disease can be traced back to the age of the dinosaurs and to prehistoric man. Reference to arthritis is also found in texts dating back as far as 4500 BC. Signs of...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read