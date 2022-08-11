Why income protection matters so much and how to help them choose and retain it

The cost of living crisis and its impact on disposable income continues at pace. Legal & General research has found that: Almost two thirds of UK adults (64%), or about 33 million people, are concerned about the future due to the current state of their finances More than half of UK adults (56%) feel they've already done everything they can to save money. Often the first expenses cut back by stretched consumers are "intangibles" - things you can't see or touch. Unfortunately, insura...