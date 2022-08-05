Spotlight: Sarcoma

Sarcomas are relatively rare cancers and there are two broad types, soft tissue sarcomas and bone sarcomas. As the name suggests, soft tissue sarcoma can affect fat, muscles, blood vessels, tendons and ligaments and they can occur in any part of the body. There are estimated to be about around 4,300 new diagnoses of soft tissue sarcoma in England each year. Bone sarcomas are those which arise in the bones and there are approximately 550 new cases of those in England each year. Sarcoma i...