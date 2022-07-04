Monica Garcia: Let's keep the income protection conversation going

Imagine you were unwell for four years and unable to work. I know this scenario is hard to picture, but this was the experience of an income protection customer. She had no plans or expectations to ever go back to work in her own occupation, but she did, and she was absolutely thrilled and grateful for the return-to-work support provided through her IP policy. I wanted to reflect on a real case scenario, to help feed and inform the discussions on the additional benefits availab...