Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
This month is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month, so we thought we would explore Alzheimer's and dementia a bit more closely. The word dementia derives from the Latin word ‘demens', meaning ‘out of one's mind'. The term itself has been used since the 13th century. The Greeks used it to describe all sorts of psychiatric and neurological conditions, not just the dementia which we now typically associate with Alzheimer's and other similar conditions. It wasn't until the 19th century tha...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.