Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

clock • 5 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

This month is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month, so we thought we would explore Alzheimer's and dementia a bit more closely. The word dementia derives from the Latin word ‘demens', meaning ‘out of one's mind'. The term itself has been used since the 13th century. The Greeks used it to describe all sorts of psychiatric and neurological conditions, not just the dementia which we now typically associate with Alzheimer's and other similar conditions. It wasn't until the 19th century tha...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

Entries for COVER Customer Care Awards closing soon!
Insurer

Entries for COVER Customer Care Awards closing soon!

Deadline on 24 June

COVER
clock 20 June 2022 • 1 min read
OneFamily warns of life insurance gap to cover funeral costs
Individual Protection

OneFamily warns of life insurance gap to cover funeral costs

Two thirds of over 50s have no life cover

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 17 June 2022 • 2 min read
Bereavement support: Is the protection industry doing enough?
Individual Protection

Bereavement support: Is the protection industry doing enough?

“There is a massive ripple effect when someone dies”

Georgie Lee
clock 16 June 2022 • 5 min read