Spotlight: Sarcoidosis

"Sarcoidosis can also mimic other conditions, such as cancer"

clock • 4 min read
Spotlight: Sarcoidosis

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of sarcoidosis.

Sarcoidosis is a relatively rare condition in which granulomas (small patches of red and swollen tissue) develop in the organs of the body, most often in the lungs and on the skin, but also can affect the heart, eyes, nervous system, lymph nodes and joints. The word sarcoidosis comes from the Greek meaning ‘flesh-like disease process'. Sarcoidosis was first described by an English physician, Jonathan Hutchinson, who in 1869, had a patient at Blackfriars Hospital in London, who presented with...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Employee Benefits

Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust
Employee Benefits

Employees worried about taking sick days amid workplace mistrust

According to MetLife UK research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden
Employee Benefits

Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden

More employers to act on improving benefit schemes

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 May 2022 • 2 min read
Third of employees offered no wellbeing support at work: Nuffield Health
Employee Benefits

Third of employees offered no wellbeing support at work: Nuffield Health

‘Meaningful conversations with employees could make more of an impact’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 May 2022 • 2 min read