Value Added Services - Connectivity: Noun, the state of being connected

We live in a world of connectivity: Smart phones and TVs interact with all manner of things, such as video door calls and cat flaps, so the owner is able to see if their prized moggie is at home. We talk to Alexa and add to our shopping list that appears within the app or order an Uber. This is all possible due to each company wanting to integrate with as many platforms as possible. We accept this connectivity and embrace it, and this should be the same way when we look at value added benefits....