Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition affecting the nerves, called motor neurones, in the brain and spinal cord. These neurones tell the muscles what to do. As the disease progresses, messages no longer reach the muscles, and they weaken and waste away. It can affect almost every facet of behaviour, including the way a person talks, walks, eats, drinks and breathes. There are several different types of MND, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Kennedy's Disease,...